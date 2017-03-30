Officers help free man duct-taped to street sign

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Drivers in Texas were treated to an unusual sight on the side of the road: an unfortunate man duct-taped to a street sign.

KHOU in Houston reports that bystanders called police, who drove up to the man, identified as Miguel Chavez. One officer then spotted a man approaching Chavez with a knife.

An officer shouted for the man to drop the weapon, which it turns out was meant to be used to cut the tape in order to free Chavez from the sign.

Chavez and his friend explained to police that he was duct-taped to the sign as a result of losing a bet over the Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors game.

Officers helped Chavez down from the sign, and even gave him a ride home, KHOU reports.

Watch the video below (Warning: video contains strong language):

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.