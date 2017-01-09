Officer helps kids say goodbye to dad going on deployment

SAN DIEGO (WSVN) — A police officer’s small act of kindness is getting him some big attention nationwide.

San Diego Police officer James Weaver spotted a family shouting their goodbyes to their dad aboard a U.S. Navy ship that was heading out on deployment Thursday.

Knowing the small childrens’ voices could not be heard so far away, Officer Weaver pulled his police cruiser up to the family, asking if the kids wanted to use his car’s PA system to reach their dad aboard the USS Carl Vinson.

Brettany Beutow, whose husband Josh was on the ship, said she was grateful for the officer’s act of kindness toward her children, 4-year-old Rileigh and 2-year-old Austin.

“Shout out to the San Diego Police Officer who pulled up next to us and asked if Rileigh and Austin wanted to tell their daddy they loved him as his ship went by, leaving for deployment,” Beutow wrote in a Facebook post. “They got to speak into the microphone and say, “Bye daddy, we love you!!”

The police department posted on the social media site as well, saying, “Officer James Weaver was thrilled to help Rileigh and Austin and we thank all of you for your service to our country.”

