MONTEBELLO, Calif. (WSVN) — After receiving a call about a belligerent customer at a bank, a police officer went above and beyond to help the man fix what was wrong.

According to a Facebook post from Montebello Police, it began when a 92-year-old man attempted to withdraw money from a Bank of America. However, due to his expired California ID card, bank policy prevented him from doing so.

Police said the man began to get upset and the police were called.

Officer Robert Josett responded to the scene and to help resolve the situation, he decided to help the elderly man renew his license at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Police shared an image of the two as they were in the DMV.

After the pair renewed the man’s ID, Officer Jossett took him back to the bank, where he was able to withdraw money.

The man then thanked Officer Josett and went on his way.

Since Montebello Police shared the story on Facebook, their post has been shared over 32,900 times and has over 16,000 comments.

