Officer accidentally hits partner with stun gun during arrest

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WSVN) — A police officer in Ohio had to be hospitalized after his partner accidentally fired a stun gun at him.

The incident happened on Thanksgiving Day, when one Riverside Police officer tried to subdue a suspect during a domestic violence call.

The officers dragged the man out of his car to arrest him after he refused to show his identification, police said.

The officer’s partner was attempting to handcuff the resisting suspect, but as the stun gun fired, one of the prongs hit the cop instead of the suspect.

“Let go, let go! You got me!” the officer yelled as he rolled on the ground in pain.

Body camera footage showed the officer apologizing to his partner.

Police said the officer who was hit with the stun gun was hospitalized, and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.