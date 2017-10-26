Off-duty New Jersey State Trooper saves choking victim

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – An off-duty New Jersey state trooper saved a man who was choking in a restaurant.

Trooper Dennis Palaia was with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township on Sunday when a man sitting with a child at another table showed signs he could not breathe.

Within seconds, video shows Palaia quickly performing the Heimlich maneuver, clearing the man’s airway. The man was able to breathe and his skin returned to a normal color.

The man thanked the trooper and made a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.