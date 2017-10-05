Off duty Las Vegas police officer killed in concert mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — Las Vegas Metro Police Officer Charleston Hartfield was off-duty Sunday when he attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Sadly, he would be one of the 58 concertgoers who would not make it out alive.

Fox 13 reports that Hartfield had posted a photo from the concert to Facebook just hours before he was shot and killed by gunman Stephen Paddock, who opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

As news of the horror unfolded, friends began to post on his page, asking if he was okay. Soon they would learn the youth football coach and father of two had not survived the shooting.

“Coach Hartfield touched many lives both on and off the field,” a post on the Henderson Cowboys Facebook page said. “Players and alumni, Coach Chucky would want you to keep to the plan and keep moving forward. Use as motivation and inspiration; not for sadness and sorrow.”

The 34-year-old officer served in the Nevada Army National Guard for 16 years before joining law enforcement.

Dozens of Hartfield’s colleagues lined up Thursday to pay their respects as his body was escorted to the Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetary, where he will be laid to rest.

