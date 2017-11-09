O.J. Simpson reportedly kicked out of Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — O.J. Simpson has been banned from a Las Vegas hotel after TMZ reports he was kicked out on Wednesday night for drunkenness and belligerent behavior.

Simpson was reportedly drinking at the Cosmopolitan Hotel when he got angry with workers at the Clique bar. The news outlet says Simpson was “disruptive” and that glasses were broken at the bar.

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

Simpson was courteous toward hotel security, according to TMZ, but was also permanently banned from the hotel.

Simpson, 70, was released from prison back in October after nine years behind bars.

