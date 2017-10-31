NEW YORK (AP) — Two law enforcement officials have identified a man suspected of driving a rented truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center, killing eight people.

The officials have knowledge of the probe and have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. The officials aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The suspect has a Florida license but may have been living in New Jersey. He was shot by police. He’s hospitalized and can’t be reached for comment while in custody. He is in surgery and is expected to survive.

Police say the attack is being investigated as an act of terror.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation also confirms the man’s name.

