NY restaurant limits parents dining with children to 1 alcoholic drink

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WSVN) — A New York restaurant is aiming to fight drunk driving, especially when children are involved.

The restaurant has a policy that anyone who has kids with them is only allowed to order one alcoholic beverage.

Bartenders say it is because kids don’t get a voice in the situation.

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving,” said general manager, Melisa Gravele. “I could never do that and it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

The restaurant says if you do not abide by the policy then you will be asked to leave.

The state says the policy is legal.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.