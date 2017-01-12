Nutella manufacturer fires back at report that product has cancer-causing agent

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ferrero, the manufacturer of Nutella, is battling back against reports suggesting that a key ingredient found in one its most popular products could cause cancer.

According to FOX News, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said in a recent report that palm oil found in Nutella can produce a high-risk cancer agent.

The EFSA said “palm oil produces a higher potential carcinogenic contaminant than other vegetable oils when refined at temperatures higher than 200 degrees Celsius (about 390 degrees Fahrenheit).”

Now, Ferrero is firing back at the allegations, saying the hazelnut and chocolate spread is safe. Ferrero purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella told Reuters, “Making Nutella without palm oil would produce an inferior substitute for the real product, it would be a step backward.”

Tapella added that palm oil keeps Nutella creamy and enhances shelf life.

Fox News reports that Ferrero recently launched a marketing campaign to assure consumers the product is safe to eat.

