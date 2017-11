MT. WASHINGTON, NH (WSVN) — The Northern Lights were on display in New England Wednesday night.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo of the natural light display as it was spotted in New Hampshire.

Stargazers could see the multi-colored lights in the sky.

The Northern Lights have been seen over New England several times in the past few months.

