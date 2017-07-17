Northern Lights create dazzling spectacle over northern U.S.

Stargazers in the northern U.S. spotted a rare treat in the skies.
NASA officials said the geomagnetic storm known as “Aurora Borealis” could be visible for much of the northern United States over the weekend, including New York, Michigan, and Washington state.
Chris Van Winkle Photography captured the stunning sight in a time-lapse video over Lake Michigan early Monday morning.
The phenomenon known as the Northern Lights happens when electrically-charged particles collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating a spectacular show of lights.
Others captured the beautiful view as well, lighting up social media with pictures and videos.
