Northern Lights create dazzling spectacle over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WSVN) — A weather camera in Alaska captured the Northern Lights as they danced over Anchorage.

Residents across the state were treated to a spectacular show on Monday as the Northern Lights, or “Aurora Borealis”, displayed beautifully multi-colored streams across the sky.

The geomagnetic storm, known as “Aurora Borealis”, happens when electrically-charged particles collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating a spectacular show of lights.

The most common color is a pale yellow-green, which shows up when the sun’s charged particles collide with oxygen. Other colors like purple and blue are caused by different gasses in the atmosphere.

My boyfriend caught the northern lights last night in Alaska 😩😍 I’m sure it was prettier in person pic.twitter.com/Ij3DBppIKV — Bree🌿 (@BreeKells_) November 21, 2017

