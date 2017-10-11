Northern California deputy records dramatic video driving through wildfire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WSVN) — Multiple wildfires are raging through California, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy drove through a Santa Rosa road, capturing video of the area completely engulfed in flames.

The deputy shot the video around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, as embers can be seen flying and hitting the patrol car’s windshield.

The footage is just a small glimpse at what thousands of firefighters are battling across the state.

Three days after flames first sparked in northern California, authorities say they are still not any closer to reaching containment.

A total of 22 wildfires are now burning in the region, up from 17 on Tuesday.

So far, the fires have killed at least 21 people, though officials warn the death toll will likely rise. Approximately 700 people are missing, but authorities said they believe many will be found and have simply lost a way of communicating with loved ones, as phone lines and cell towers have failed.

