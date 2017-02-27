North Carolina man sentenced to 50 years for raping toddler

(WSVN) - A North Carolina man will spend a minimum of 50 years in prison after he was convicted of repeatedly raping a toddler.

A jury found 32-year-old Zachary Allen Blankenship guilty of eight sexual offenses with a child, Fox 46 reports.

Prosecutors said Blankenship raped and sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl on multiple occasions in November of 2013. The 12-member jury deliberated for just two hours before finding Blankenship guilty of rape of a child by an adult offender, three counts of sexual offense with a child by an adult offender, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Blankenship will be released at the age of 82 at the earliest. Upon release, he will have to register as a sex offender, and will be under satellite surveillance for the rest of his life.

