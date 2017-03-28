Nigerian judge rules two Coca-Cola products ‘poisonous’, prompts calls for boycotts

(WSVN) - Coca-Cola products in Nigeria could soon come with health warnings on their labels, after a judge ruled they could be poisonous.

CNN reports that a high court judge in Lagos made the ruling, saying high levels of benzoic acid and additives in the drinks could pose a health risk for consumers when mixed with vitamin C, or ascorbic acid.

Justice Adedayo Oyebanji ordered the Nigerian Bottling Company to put written warnings on Sprite and Fanta bottles, warning consumers not to consume with with vitamin C. The judge also found the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control responsible for failing to ensure health standards.

“It is manifest that NAFDAC has been grossly irresponsible in its regulatory duties to the consumers of Fanta and Sprite manufactured by Nigeria Bottling Company,” the judge said. “NAFDAC has failed the citizens of this great nation by its certification as satisfactory for human consumption products … which become poisonous in the presence of ascorbic acid.”

Both the Nigerian Bottling Company and NAFDAC are appealing the ruling, saying the products do not exceed benzoic acid limits for Nigeria or international limits.

“Both Fanta and Sprite have benzoic levels of 200 mg/kg which is lower than the Nigerian regulatory limit of 250 mg/kg,” said Sade Morgan, Nigerian Bottling Company’s communications director.

The controversial ruling has led to some Nigerians calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola products. The Nigerian Bottling Company says they face an uphill battle to contain the controversy.

No longer drinking Coca Cola products in Nigeria. Short story, they are not fit for consumption. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) March 15, 2017

Everyday we wonder why our life span is 48-45 NA THUNDER GO FIRE COCA-COLA AND THEIR BROTHERS SPRITE ETC. pic.twitter.com/WWd3Nte1jL — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) March 15, 2017

