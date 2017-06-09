Newborn baby found abandoned in Jonas Brothers backpack

TEMPE, Ariz. (WSVN) — Authorities in Arizona are asking for the public’s help in identifying a newborn baby who was found abandoned in a parking lot.

The Tempe Police Department says officers responded Sunday to a parking lot and found the infant wrapped in a blanket inside a Jonas Brothers backpack. It was 103 degrees outside, police said.

Authorities did not comment on the girl’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

