New study says tequila may be good for bone health

(WSVN) - Milk is synonymous with good bone health, but a new study says a different drink may also have its benefits.

Scientists at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico conducted the study, showing that substances found in the tequila plant enhance absorption of calcium and magnsium in the body.

Researchers found that fructans in the blue variety of the Agave tequilana plant helped promote the formation of new bone, even with the presence of osteoporosis.

For the study, scientists tested mice with weak and brittle bones. The mice were fed agave fructans for two months; in that time, their bodies produced 50 percent more osteocalcin, the protein that shows new bone growth.

Scientists said the diameter of the bones in the mice was higher by thte end of the study, compared to mice who did not eat the fructans.

The results of the study show the possibility of new treatment for osteoporosis, which affects 200 million people worldwide. The next step would be to host clinical trials.

