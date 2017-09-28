New satellite images show street-by-street views of damage in Puerto Rico

(WSVN) - Those outside of Puerto Rico who want to check on the homes of their loved ones on the hurricane-ravaged island can now view recent aerial photos of some of the damage.

NOAA’s Remote Sensing Division took the photos between September 22 and September 26, showing street-level views of much of the island’s coast.

The images reveal extensive damage around the island, after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a category 4 storm.

To view the interactive damage map, visit NOAA’s website by clicking here. Note that it may be easier to navigate the map from a computer rather than a mobile device.

