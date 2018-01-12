New robot will fold your laundry automatically for you

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — Washing and folding laundry is an annoying but necessary chore in our lives. But a new robot could soon make half of that chore a thing of the past.

The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show is currently underway in Las Vegas, and one of the appliances generating a lot of buzz is the Foldimate, which promises to automatically fold your laundry for you.

Users simply have to clip an item of clothing in, and let the machine take care of the rest. The company estimates the Foldimate can neatly fold a 20 to 40-item laundry load in just four minutes.

The manufacturer says the machine has a target price of $980, and expects to start shipping in late 2019.

