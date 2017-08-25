New research study inches closer to peanut allergy cure

(WSVN) - A peanut allergy cure is close, especially after a recent research study cured many participants.

According to Fox News and Newser, Australia’s ABC reported that, in a study, 82 percent of those with peanut allergies were cured within the first 18 months of treatment.

Forty-eight children were researched out of Australia’s Murdoch Childrens Research Institute for the study. Fox news reported that some were given an immunotherapy treatment and some given a placebo.

The Guardian reported that, four years later, 80 percent of the participants continued to be peanut-allergy free, while 70 percent passed another test to conclude long-term peanut tolerance.

Lead researcher Mimi Tang told Fox News that those cured were eating peanuts freely in their diet. She also added that the cure combined a probiotic with a method known as peanut oral immunotherapy.

Tang explained to Fox news that the probiotic calms the immune system and reduces allergic reactions.

Within five years, Tang remains hopeful that a product can hit the market for the masses.

