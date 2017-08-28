New Mexico police: Shooting at public library

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A city official says police have taken a person into custody who they believe is responsible for a shooting at a public library in eastern New Mexico

Clovis City Commissioner Garza said the investigation is ongoing and he could not say whether there were any fatalities or how many people were injured.

One woman could be seen being helped into an ambulance and police radio traffic indicated one victim was being transported to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. The library is in the downtown area of the city.

Garza said there’s no indication of a motive for the shooting. He called it a tragedy, saying he and other city officials are asking people to pray for the families that have been affected. He said the city will offer whatever support it can as the community looks to recover.

