New Jersey police officer rescues dog from icy pond

(WSVN) - Police and firefighters in New Jersey came to the rescue after a dog ended up falling into freezing waters.

Hopewell Township Police responded to the property after the owner’s dog, named Nisel, fell through the ice in a pond on Friday and couldn’t get out.

Officer Robert Voorhees tied a rope around himself while others held onto the other end, and carefully crawled to the edge of the ice.

The dog swam toward the officer, who managed to grab her by her collar and pull her to safety.

Police said Nisel is back with her family and doing well.

