New dating app matches users based on things they mutually dislike

MIAMI (WSVN) - While most dating apps match users based on shared likes, such as being ambitious or loving long walks on the beach, one dating app is turning the table by matching users based on shared dislikes, such as slow-walkers or people who chew with their mouth opened.

According to Fox News Insider, a new dating app called Hater has just made its debut in the app store in hopes of helping people find love based on what they mutually hate.

Hater asks users how they feel about a wide range of topics and then matches them based on what they dislike.

So far, the most hated topics include: Donald Trump, bullies, slow drivers and mosquitoes, according to the app.

As of Feb. 13, more than 200,000 people have signed up for the app, creator Brendan Alper told the Boston Globe.

Alper said the 2016 election made him realize that the idea of matching users based on shared dislikes could actually work as a business.

Like many dating apps, users are required to have a Facebook account. At this time, the app is only available on iOS.

For more information on Hater, visit www.haterdater.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.