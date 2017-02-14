New dating app matches people based on facial features they like

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’re tired of “swiping left” on pictures of men or women you find unattractive on dating apps, then this new app developed by computer science students may be the one for you.

According to the New Jersey Institute of Technology, graduate students from the New Jersey Institute of Technology have created a new app called FaceDate that matches people based on facial features in lieu of text profiles.

FaceDate cuts to the chase by solely matching users based on facial features they find attractive in a potential partner, unlike other apps that pair users based on shared interests, hobbies, education, etc.

Users are able to “train” the mobile app by uploading photos of faces they find attractive. Then, the app will provide matches, using a face recognition algorithm.

The app was created by Ph.D. students Hillol Debnath, Nafize Paiker, Jianchen Shan and master’s student Pradyumna Neog under the direction of Cristian Borcea, professor and chair of the computer science department.

“Appearance is generally the essential characteristic that connects people at the beginning of a relationship,” explained Borcea. “Many of the social matching and dating apps developed in the last decade use text-based profiles, which do not consider the face preferences of the users. But I’m able to tell FaceDate what kinds of faces I like, and the app will pair me with people who have similar-looking facial characteristics.”

According to its creators, the app will be available on Android devices soon, as it is in its prototype phase. They plan to roll out the first phase of FaceDate exclusively to NJIT students in the coming months, and hope to secure funding for further development and implementation on iOS devices.

For more information about FaceDate, visit news.njit.edu/about-face.

