Neglect charges for mom, daughter; ill man dies with sores

GASTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a mother and her daughter with neglect after her son with muscular dystrophy was found dead with numerous bedsores in a bed with maggots.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said 25-year-old Michael Shearin required around the clock care because of his illness.

But an arrest warrant says he died in a home in Gaston from an infection on Dec. 20 and E. coli bacteria were found in his bloodstream.

The warrant says Shearin was dehydrated, had pneumonia and was found in a broken medical bed stained with fecal matter.

Deputies say 45-year-old Candie Shearin and her 20-year-old daughter Tara Shearin are both charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death to a vulnerable adult. Records did not indicate if they had lawyers.

