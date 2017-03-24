Nearly a million pounds of chicken recalled due to possible metal pieces inside

(WSVN) - A food manufacturer is recalling nearly a million pounds of breaded chicken products because they say there could be metal pieces inside.

OK Food, Inc. says the chicken products were produced between December 19, 2016 and March 7, 2017, and sold under various brand names, including Save A Lot, Spring River Farms, Smart Foods4Schools, and Walmart’s “Great Value.”

The company received five complaints from consumers who said they found metal objects in the chicken products. OK Food said the objects came from metal conveyor belting.

The Food and Drug Administration says there have been no illnesses or injuries reported.

The FDA says consumers should discard the chicken or return them to the store where they were purchased.

For more information on the products affected by the recall, visit the FDA’s website.

