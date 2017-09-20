Navy to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate submarine periscopes

(WSVN) - Playing a lot of video games may help you out if you want to join the Navy.

According to Fox News, the U.S. Navy will reportedly be using Microsoft Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes on its newest Virginia-class submarines. The new periscopes will have high-resolution cameras and large monitors.

The Xbox controller will replace the helicoper-style stick that has traditionally been used to steer the periscopes.

The Xbox controllers come with significant drop in price for the Department of Defense, with a controller costing about $30 on Amazon, versus the $38,000 needed for the previous control setup.

“That joystick is by no means cheap, and it is only designed to fit on a Virginia-class submarine,” said Senior Chief Mark Eichenlaub, the John Warner’s assistant navigator. “I can go to any video game store and procure an Xbox controller anywhere in the world, so it makes a very easy replacement.”

The Xbox controller will first make an appearance on the USS Colorado, which will be commissioned by November.

