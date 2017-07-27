Navy SEAL embraces wife for first time since tragic accident

RALEIGH, NC (WSVN) — A touching video captured the moment a Navy SEAL embraced his wife for the first time since a horrific car accident left him with a severe brain injury.

Fox News reports that 36-year-old Jonathan Grant has served three overseas deployments with the Navy, and earned his Navy SEAL trident in 2007. He was working as a combat medic instructor at Fort Bragg in March when he was involved in a traumatic car accident that left him in a coma for two months.

Doctors said he suffered a diffuse axonal injury (or DAI), and gave him just a 10 percent chance of survival.

“Jon only had a 10 percent chance of surviving let alone be able to do some of the things he’s already accomplished… The human brain has an amazing ability to heal itself with time, but in Jon’s case, God’s healing hand is clearly evident,” his wife Laura told The Knot.

Laura, a Pilates instructor, has stood by her husband’s side throughout his recovery, moving to a rehabilitation facility in Virginia so he could undergo intensive therapy.

She posted a video of one therapy session on July 11, showing Jonathan working on standing upright from his wheelchair. With both Laura and a physical therapist assisting him, Jonathan leaned over and kissed his wife, resting his head on her shoulder.

Too special not to share… #staystrongjonnygrant A post shared by Laura Browning Grant (@laurabpilates) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

“It felt like home,” Laura told The Knot of their embrace. “It was like our first dance at our wedding.”

The video has since been seen by over 3.4 million people, as thousands offered words of encouragement to the couple.

Over $100,000 has been raised so far on a GoFundMe page for Jonathan’s medical expenses.

