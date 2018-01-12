National parks waive entrance fee for MLK Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Park Service is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with free admission for all.

If you’re looking for something new and exciting to do on MLK Day, look no further than your backyard.

NPS has waived entrance fees for over 118 parks across the country.

Parks in South Florida, like the Everglades National Park, is also included in fee-free promotion. Guests will save around $30.

There are three other free entrance days in April, September and November.

For a list of all the fee-free parks, click here.

