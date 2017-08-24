Nanny job listing pays $130K a year, includes use of Maserati and Porsche

LONDON (WSVN) — A family’s job listing for a nanny isn’t paying your typical $12 an hour — it’s paying about $130,000 a year.

The family posted the ad on a U.K. childcare website, asking to fill a nanny position that would require at least 15 years experience and a degree in child psychology.

“I feel it is best to be upfront – the role is demanding. Our children are home-schooled and require constant attention and supervision, even when they are with their teachers,” the mother wrote on the job post.

According to the ad, the chosen nanny would be taking care of the family’s four children, ages two, five, seven and 15. The job requires long hours: six days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Among the job’s many listed perks is travel, as the family splits their time among four homes in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.

“The applicant therefore must be comfortable with flying regularly, as they may be required to travel internationally up to three times a week, depending where the children are,” the ad states.

The nanny is expected to dine with the children at every meal, which is cooked by a Michelin star chef. There’s also a level of freedom, including access to multiple luxury cars — a Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati — in which to run errands.

The family says it is “non-negotiable” that their nanny is trained in self-defense, and said they would pay for training if needed.

“We do not mind what the nanny does with their free time, however binge drinking or drug taking will not be tolerated and will result in instant dismissal,” the mother wrote. “My husband and I are often absent due to work and social commitments, but when we are home we like to have time alone with our children. Therefore, there will be periods where we ask our nanny to take leave to allow us to have quality time as a family.”

The salary is set at about $130,000, and the selected applicant is expected to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Over 300 people have applied for the job so far, though the updated listing says only a handful of applicants meet their strict qualifications.

“If you do not have ALL the necessary qualifications, skills and experience for the role then we would politely request that you do not even bother making an application as it is a waste of our time and yours,” they wrote.

Think you have what it takes? The original ad listing can be found here.

