Naked man slaps Houston officer, gets tased on train station

HOUSTON, TX. (WSVN) – A naked Texas man was tased after allegedly assaulting an officer.

The man, identified as Kieth L. Dean according to Fox 26 Houston, was caught on camera as the incident unfolded in June. The police officer waited at the Houston train station for the suspect and, once the doors opened, the man was naked.

The man appeared to spray the officer with pesticides before slapping him.

The subject was then tased twice by police.

Dean now faces assault charges.

