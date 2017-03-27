Nail salon’s overweight upcharge sign sparks outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — A woman in Tennessee said she spotted a sign at a nail salon that took her by surprise.

“Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists,” the sign read.

Deshania Ferguson posted a photo of the sign to Facebook, calling it “rude.”

Her picture quickly spread online, sparking a heated debate on whether an extra charge was appropriate.

Local TV station WREG visited the Memphis-area nail salon, called Rose Nails, to inquire about the sign. However, the owner told the reporter he never had such a sign displayed.

When showed a wider-angle picture of his salon with the same chairs, walls, and flooring, and with the sign visible, the owner maintained his stance that he did not put any sign up.

“No, there are same walls and floors everywhere, it could be anywhere,” the owner, Son Nguyen, told WREG.

Nguyen said he only charges an extra $5 for men’s pedicures since they do not visit the salon as often. As for those who are overweight, Nguyen said he has decided he will not service anyone who is, saying it is difficult for his technicians to give them pedicures.

He also claimed he’s had two of his pedicure chairs broken, which he says cost him $2000 to $2500.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.