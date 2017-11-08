NAACP calls for hate crime charge against college roommate

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut NAACP wants a felony hate crime charge immediately filed against a white former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings.

The civil rights group has scheduled a rally Wednesday evening outside the West Hartford police department.

Former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged Oct. 28 with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police said last week they were seeking a hate crime charge, which has not been filed.

Police said Brochu claimed in an Instagram post to have tampered with her roommate’s belongings, including putting her toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine” and rubbing used tampons on her backpack.

Police, prosecutors and Brochu didn’t return messages seeking comment. Court records indicate Brochu doesn’t have a lawyer.

