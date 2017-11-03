Mysterious secret chamber discovered inside Great Pyramid of Giza

(CNN) — Scientists say they have discovered a large secret chamber in the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

It’s the first discovery inside the massive monument since the 19th century.

Experts used cosmic ray-based imaging to examine the 4,500-year-old pyramid.

They say it could help solve the mystery of how it was built, but also say the chamber isn’t likely to contain any hidden treasure.

The research was published Thursday in the science journal “Nature.”

