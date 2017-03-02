Mutilated dog gets donated surgery, forever home

DETROIT (WSVN) — A badly abused dog finally has his “happy tail” after he was a victim of a sickening animal abuse case.

Baron the Rottweiler was found mutilated on the streets of Detroit in January with his nose and ears cut off, Fox 2 reports. The 8-year-old dog’s tail and legs had also been slashed.

Michigan Humane Society cruelty investigator Mark Ramos said Baron was happy and social in spite of his horrific injuries.

“Dogs are pretty resilient,” Ramos said. “He is pretty friendly, seeking out people despite what has happened to him.”

Surgeons at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine donated Baron’s surgery, reconstructing Baron’s nose and fixing his tail.

“Baron is doing fantastic,” Ann Chrisman with the Humane Society told Fox 2. “He came through surgery with flying colors. We were able to do reconstruction on his nose so he is sniffing and smelling just fine now. We were also able to do some work on his tail, which is all healed up.”

The rescue group said Baron now has a new family and a “furever” home.

