Murder suspect tackled by police after jumping on minivan roof during chase

DETROIT (WSVN) — Detroit Police arrested a man wanted for attempted murder Friday after a lengthy chase on Interstate 75.

Fox 2 reports the suspect was wanted for a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

The man led police on a 20-minute chase before getting a flat tire. That’s when he jumped out of his car, hopped over the median barrier and ran into oncoming traffic.

The man then ran onto the hood of a minivan and jumped onto the roof before officers surrounded the car. One officer than tackled him off of the vehicle, and he was arrested.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect in this case.

Watch the takedown below:

