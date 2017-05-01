Multiple people stabbed on campus at University of Texas at Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.

Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.

Travis County Emergency Medical Services has tweeted that one person is dead at the scene near the campus’ Gregory gym and three others have been transported. The agency notes there also are reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation’s largest universities.

Subject is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community. We'll provide new details as they unfold. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

Multiple people reportedly stabbed on @UTAustin campus near Gregory Gym. 1 person in custody. APD assisting @UTAustinPolice. Avoid the area. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) May 1, 2017

Medics on scene near Gregory gym on campus (13:46) Rec reports of multi pt stabbing. At least 2 pts reported, MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 1, 2017

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

Stay with 7News and wsvn.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.