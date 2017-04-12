Mother’s heartbreaking story of her 4-year-old’s final moments goes viral

(WSVN) - Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. But one mother is opening up about the agony of her 4-year-old son’s death due to cancer in an emotional story that is spreading rapidly on social media.

Fox 5 reports that Ruth Scully lost her son Nolan back in February due to Rhabdomyosarcoma – a type of cancer that develops in the tissues and bones.

The devastating diagnosis came after Nolan started having trouble breathing with what the family thought was just a stuffy nose.

Two months after her son’s death, Ruth opened up on Facebook with an emotional post about the pain of losing her son. It has since been shared over 615,000 times on the site.

“Two months. Two months since I’ve held you in my arms, heard how much you loved me, kissed those sweetie ‘pie’ lips. Two months since we’ve snuggled. Two months of pure absolute Hell,” she wrote.

After Nolan’s oncologist informed her that Nolan was deteriorating rapidly and his cancer was no longer treatable, Ruth said she sat down with her little boy and recalled their conversation:

Me: Poot, it hurts to breathe doesn’t it?

Nolan: Weeeelll…. yeah.

Me: You’re in a lot of pain aren’t you baby?

Nolan: (looking down) Yeah.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don’t have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DONT??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy’s job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey … I can’t do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I’ll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You’ll come right?

Me: Absolutely!! You can’t get rid of Mommy that easy!!

Nolan: Thank you Mommy!!! I’ll go play with Hunter and Brylee and Henry!!

On the day he died, Ruth said she left his side for just a few minutes to shower. But in that time, doctors told her Nolan had slipped into a coma.

“When I opened the bathroom door, his Team was surrounding his bed and every head turned and looked at me with tears in their eyes. They said ‘Ruth, he’s in a deep sleep. He can’t feel anything.’ His respirations were extremely labored, his right lung had collapsed and his oxygen dropped.”

“I ran and jumped into bed with him and put my hand on the right side of his face. Then a miracle that I will never forget happened….”

“My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said ‘I Love You Mommy’, turned his head towards me and at 11:54 pm Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully passed away as I was singing ‘You are My Sunshine’ in his ear.”

Ruth’s now-viral Facebook post included two heart-wrenching pictures side-by-side: one with Nolan curled up on a rug next to the shower, and one of the same rug without her little boy.

“My son was terrified to leave my side, even as I showered,” she wrote. “Now I’m the one terrified to shower. With nothing but an empty shower rug now where once a beautiful perfect little boy laid waiting for his Mommy.”

