Mother says college student with allergy hazed with peanut butter while sleeping

(WSVN) - A concerned mother is demanding answers after she says her son could have died in a hazing incident at Central Michigan University.

Teresa Seely said her son Andrew has a deadly peanut allergy. She said members of Andrew’s fraternity, Alpha Chi Rho, rubbed peanut butter all over his face while he was sleeping.

“He could have been killed,” Seely wrote on Facebook. “He was sent to the campus health clinic by a professor and treated. Luckily he is still alive. Our family is devastated.”

Seely said her son carries both an EpiPen and Benadryl tablets with him at all times, but his reaction was so bad because he was not awake.

The incident happened last fall, but Seely said that her son did not tell his family until two days ago. She said she contacted authorities at the university.

It is not known if the fraternity members knew about his peanut allergy.

