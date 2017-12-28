Mother of little girl killed in murder-suicide donates Christmas gifts to house fire victim

ATHENS, Ga. (WSVN) — The family of a toddler murdered just before Christmas made the selfless decision to help another family in need for the holidays.

Fox 5 reports that police in Athens, Georgia, discovered two dead bodies in a hotel on Dec. 23. Officers said 49-year-old Mark Coronado left a note before he reportedly killed his 3-year-old daughter Adalynn before taking his own life, according to WXIA.

The little girl’s heartbroken mother watched a newscast the next day, showing a devastating fire that engulfed an apartment complex. That Christmas Eve fire displaced several families, including Carla Holler and her 2-year-old daughter, Blaise.

While Holler’s relatives created a GoFundMe account to replace all of their destroyed belongings, including Blaise’s Christmas gifts, Adalynn’s family reached out with a selfless offer: they wanted to donate their little girl’s presents to Holler’s daughter.

“A mother who recently lost her daughter donated all of her daughter’s presents to our Blaise… The most touching act of kindness I’ve ever imagined,” Holler wrote.

The two families met Wednesday, watching as Holler’s toddler opened the gifts that were originally meant for little Adalynn.

Despite their pain, Adalynn’s family told the news outlet that they were happy to help a family in need.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through, but the fact that they were thinking of us and they wanted to do something kind. To make something good come from the bad,” Holler told WXIA. “They wanted to show us that even when something terrible happens, you can do something. You can help.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.