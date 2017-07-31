Mother of baby infected with herpes wants to warn other parents

DES MOINES, Iowa (WSVN) — The mother of a 1-year-old baby is warning other parents after she found out her son was infected with the herpes virus.

According to Fox News, Samantha Rodgers said she first noticed the red blisters forming on her son Juliano’s mouth July 21. While she initially suspected the illness to be the flu or hand, foot and mouth disease, the sore started to spread.

However, upon further testing at the hospital, Rodgers found out that Juliano tested positive for the herpes simplex type 1 virus.

According to the Department of Health, the illness is severe enough to cause death, and is usually spread by being in close contact with someone infected with the virus.

According to Rodgers’ Facebook, Juliano is on the road to recovery and is now at home. However, she wants other parents to be aware of the potential danger.

“All I can say is just be cautious. It can be anybody, your best friend, your sister, your brother or your mom,” Rodgers said to Fox 12 Oregon. “It you see a cold sore or anything on them, just don’t let them come by your baby.”

