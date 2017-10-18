Mother nearly dies after unborn baby kicks hole in uterus

(WSVN) - A Chinese woman is now recovering after she nearly died when her unborn daughter kicked a hole in her uterus.

According to the New York Post, the woman, known as Zhang, was 35 weeks pregnant when she suddenly started suffering stomach pain on Oct. 2. She initially wrote off the pain as an upset stomach, but eventually, the pain got worse and she sought medical attention.

Upon going to Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, doctors performed an ultrasound and discovered the baby had “kicked through” the uterus wall, and her thighs were stuck.

Within minutes, doctors rushed Zhang into surgery, fearing she may go into shock from dangerous internal bleeding.

Doctors were able to deliver the child via C-section in just 10 minutes. During the delivery, doctors discovered the 7 centimeter break in her uterus.

According to her medical history, Zhang had previously had surgery to remove fibroids from her uterus in 2016, and as a result, she had an old surgical scar which left a weak spot in her uterine wall, the New York Post reports.

Doctors said both the mom and her newborn daughter are doing OK.

