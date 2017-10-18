Mother loses all her limbs days after giving birth

(WSVN) - A mother gave birth in March to her newborn baby when, days afterwards, she lost all of her limbs.

According to the New York Post, CTV News reported that 33-year-old Lindsey Hubley from Canada returned to IWK Health Center four days after giving birth. It was eventually discovered that Hubley was battling a flesh-eating disease, CTV News said, but doctors initially blamed the stomach ache on constipation.

The 33-year-old mother was sent home but did return to the hospital yet again. This time, she was rushed into emergency surgery and diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis.

Hubley lost her arms and legs as a result of multiple surgeries to save her life.

Now, the hospital is being sued along with several doctors in Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to the New York Post.

Matt Sampson, Hubley’s fiancé, told CTV News, “Having her watch the two of us leave and her sitting there for the rest of the night by herself in the hospital is absolutely tortuous. If it was just feet, it would be one thing. If it was just arms, it would be another thing. But there’s about nine different things we’re dealing with.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.