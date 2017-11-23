Mother handed prison sentence after being found guilty in 7-year-old son’s death

(WSVN) - A mother has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty in the case of her 7-year-old’s death.

According to CBC News, 48-year-old Tamara Lovett from Calgary was found guilty in January of criminal negligence in the 2013 death of Ryan, her son. Officials said Lovett failed to take her bedridden son to a doctor for treatable strep throat.

Lovett’s defense attorney proposed a jail term of one year plus probation, CBC News reported, but a Canadian court argued for four to five years.

“This sentence of three years really pales in comparison to the life sentence she’s received already for being responsible for the death of her child,” defense attorney Alain Hepner told CBC News.

Evidence was also presented during the trial that 7-year-old Ryan also had meningitis and pneumonia.

A Canadian court eventually handed down Lovett’s sentence of three years in prison.

“I can’t begin to forgive myself,” said Lovett to CBC News. “I hope others learn from my ignorance.”

