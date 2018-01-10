Mother given wrong lotto ticket, wins $5 million

MEREDITH, N.J. (WSVN) – A woman was shopping when she intended to buy a $1 scratch-off. Instead, the clerk gave her a lotto ticket that won her $5 million.

New Jersey mother of two and 46-year-old Oksana Zaharov was shopping in Manhattan, Fox 10 reported, when a clerk gave her a $10 Set for Life ticket instead of a $1 scratch-off.

“When the clerk handed me the wrong ticket I felt bad so I decided to just go ahead and buy it,” Zaharov said in a press release obtained by Fox 10. “I actually used the ticket as a bookmark for a couple weeks before I decided to scratch it.”

Zaharov told Fox 10 that she did not bother checking the ticket for two weeks and was questioning her winnings at first.

“I never win anything,” she said to Fox 10. “I was sure the ticket was fake. It wasn’t until I brought it into the office that I knew it was for real.”

The New Jersey mother said she will celebrate her win with a family vacation to the Bahamas.

