Mother dies 2 days after attending funeral for son who died in Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) – The mother of a police officer who was killed in the Vegas mass shooting died two days after her son’s funeral.

According to Fox 5, Sheryl Stiles suffered a heart attack, Tuesday, and fell down an escalator after, a family said, she was on her way back to her hotel room. Stiles had just attended her son’s funeral two days earlier.

Her son, officer Charleston Hartfield, left behind two children and was an 11-year police veteran. Hartfield was among the 58 people killed on Oct. 1, where a shooter opened fire onto Las Vegas concertgoers.

Stiles reportedly suffered a brain injury as a result of falling. She was placed on life support, but officials said she died two days later due to pulmonary arrest and acute cardio infraction.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Hartfield’s family.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.