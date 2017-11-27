More than 180 women accuse Massage Envy therapists of sexual assault

(WSVN) - More than 180 women have reportedly said that they were sexually assaulted by therapists at Massage Envy locations across the United States.

The alleged victims have filed lawsuits against the individual spas, massage therapists and the company alleging various incidents of sexual assault over a 15-year period, according to a BuzzFeed investigation.

Massage Envy is the largest spa chain in the country, with 1,200 locations, including 20 in Massachusetts. The company employs more than 20,000 massage therapists.

More than 100 women reported that a therapist groped their genitals, groped their breasts, or committed other explicit acts, according to the report.

“Each of these incidents is heartbreaking for us and for the franchisees that operate Massage Envy locations, and we will never stop looking for ways to help our franchisees provide a safe environment at Massage Envy franchise locations,” the company said in a statement in response to the report.

Message therapist James Deiter, who was employed at a location in West Chester, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to in 2016 to indecently assaulting nine women. He was sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.

Of the allegations detailed in the BuzzFeed’s report, none took place in Massachusetts.

The company told the news outlet that it has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment.

