More retailers announce closures for Thanksgiving Day

(WSVN) - Many stores in recent years have tried to appeal to holiday shoppers by opening on Thanksgiving day, rather than waiting for Black Friday.
Now as many retailers have been faced with backlash from both the public and employees for opening on a holiday traditionally spent with family, more stores are starting to announce that they will NOT open on Thanksgiving.
BestBlackFriday.com conducted a survey of over 500 shoppers, asking how they felt about stores being open on Thanksgiving Day. Only 16 percent of those surveyed responded positively to the move, while over 56 percent of people said they disliked the idea.
Fox 13 reports that almost 60 regional and national chains have said they will remain closed on Thursday, November 23.
The list so far includes:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- REI (closed Black Friday too)
- Sam’s Club
- Sears Hometown Stores
- Shoe Carnival
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
The following stores have been closed on Thanksgiving for the past several years, but have not yet announced their decisions for Nov. 23:
- American Girl
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Bloomingdale’s
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Navy Exchange
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Talbots
