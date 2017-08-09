Mom’s back-to-school photo goes viral

BEULAH, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama mother’s photo showing her celebrating the first day of school is making its rounds on social media.

The photo shows a very relaxed Jena Willingham on a float in a pool, drink in hand, as her three children look on with discontent.

“My kids have just been arguing all summer so I have been telling them that on the first day of school I was having a pool day alone since it’s the first time in 11 years I won’t have a baby at home,” Willingham told Fox 13.

Willingham said her husband took the image, and she shared it to Facebook, where it picked up over 16,000 shares (and counting).

